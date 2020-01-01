Winding Tree (LIF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $77.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

