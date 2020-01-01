Wings (WINGS) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Wings has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $71,337.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00191663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.01377779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Upbit, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.