WINk Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, WINk has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $18.23 million and $7.59 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000905 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

