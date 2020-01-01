WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

