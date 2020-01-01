WPP TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0001 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $31,572.00 and approximately $1,127.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.93 or 0.06042865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001223 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,225,390 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io.

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.