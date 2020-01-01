X-CASH Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $6,026.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00065162 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000117 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,193,326,497 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

