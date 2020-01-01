X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $6,178.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00063220 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,176,054,594 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

