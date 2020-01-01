XinFin Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $261,126.00 (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One XinFin Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Mercatox, COSS and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $261,126.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.02402540 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XDCE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,957,475,037 tokens. The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, TOPBTC, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

