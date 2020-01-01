XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. XMax has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $218.12 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XMax has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One XMax token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, ABCC, Graviex and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,937,963,358 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Coinrail, Hotbit, DDEX, Graviex, FCoin, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

