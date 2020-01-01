Xperi (XPER) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) in the last few weeks:

12/26/2019 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/19/2019 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – Xperi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Xperi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/19/2019 – Xperi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2019 – Xperi was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xperi Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Xperi by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Xperi by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

