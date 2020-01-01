XRP Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, B2BX, Bitinka and Instant Bitex. In the last week, XRP has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,136,657 coins and its circulating supply is 43,337,903,409 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

