YEE Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. YEE has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $140,108.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, DEx.top, ABCC and FCoin. In the last week, YEE has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DigiFinex, FCoin, ABCC, OKEx, DEx.top and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

