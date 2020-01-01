YGGDRASH Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $56,224.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00191663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.01377779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

