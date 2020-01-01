Yocoin (YOC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,380.00

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Yocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Yocoin has a market capitalization of $241,178.00 and approximately $1,380.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yocoin has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00578866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011240 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 165.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Yocoin

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.