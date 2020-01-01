Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 1,968,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at $164,857,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,076,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,653,000 after acquiring an additional 668,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,558 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

