Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will report sales of $384.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.30 million. Asante Solutions reported sales of $425.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter.

PUMP stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

