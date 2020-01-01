Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.37 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will report sales of $384.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.30 million. Asante Solutions reported sales of $425.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter.

PUMP stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply