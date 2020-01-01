Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Franco Nevada reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

FNV remained flat at $$103.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. 346,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of -0.02. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

