Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.39. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,432,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 57,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 76,529 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. 327,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,122. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

