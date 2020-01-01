Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

