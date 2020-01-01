Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $48.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $48.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $195.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.55 million to $196.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.85 million, with estimates ranging from $194.16 million to $197.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $826.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

