Zacks: Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $882.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce sales of $882.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $876.06 million and the highest is $894.68 million. Brinker International reported sales of $790.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. DA Davidson began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.52.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $9,421,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Brinker International by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 535,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,065,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Brinker International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

