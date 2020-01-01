Zacks: Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post $5.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.59 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $20.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $25.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12. Danaher has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 48.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.