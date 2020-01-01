Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to post sales of $37.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.56 million to $37.60 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $30.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $133.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.77 million to $135.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $160.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $161.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 9.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Digital Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 101,018 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 101,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

