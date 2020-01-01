Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will post sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

DOV opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Dover has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $116.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Dover’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.