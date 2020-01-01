Zacks: Analysts Expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.36 billion. Emcor Group posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $9.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emcor Group.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of EME stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,533,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emcor Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.