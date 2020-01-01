Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Analysts predict that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is $0.02. Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Exterran has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $273.99 million, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

