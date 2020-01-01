Zacks: Analysts Expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. InterDigital Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 450,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 321,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter valued at $14,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 30.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 867,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,845,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 11.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,661,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,770. InterDigital Wireless has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

