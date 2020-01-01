Zacks: Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.96. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.
Several analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.
LIVN stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. 199,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $102.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13.
In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $397,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
