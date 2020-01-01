Zacks: Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.96. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on LivaNova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

LIVN stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. 199,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $102.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $397,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 585.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

