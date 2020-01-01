Zacks: Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.28.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $100,346.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at $465,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $2,314,390.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,300. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

