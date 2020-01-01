Zacks: Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $170,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.32 million, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

