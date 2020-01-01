Zacks: Analysts Expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.55). Timkensteel posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

TMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Timkensteel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

TMST stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 388,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,962. The firm has a market cap of $352.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Timkensteel has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Timkensteel by 205.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Timkensteel by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Timkensteel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Timkensteel in the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Timkensteel by 24.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

