Zacks: Analysts Expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $422.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.66 million. Wendys reported sales of $397.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wendys.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Wendys has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.