Zacks: Analysts Expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will announce $272.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $274.15 million. Yelp reported sales of $243.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.55 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $116,479,000 after buying an additional 1,043,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 932,817 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1,243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 673,865 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,721,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 421.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

