Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.00. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

