Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $826.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $818.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $834.30 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $791.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

BYD opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $31.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $526,884.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217 over the last ninety days. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 18.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $265,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

