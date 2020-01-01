Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CFR shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $731,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 654.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,334. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.