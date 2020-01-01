Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to post $5.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.40 billion and the lowest is $5.27 billion. Eaton posted sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $21.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $21.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.80 billion to $21.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

