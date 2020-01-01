Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will announce $217.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $221.57 million. Forum Energy Technologies posted sales of $272.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year sales of $972.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $978.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $910.28 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $923.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,856 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 501.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,441,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,993,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FET opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $176.74 million, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.51. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.