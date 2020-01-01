Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. KLA reported earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $10.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $11.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded KLA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 119.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.17. 869,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.50. KLA has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

