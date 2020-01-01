Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. National Beverage reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIZZ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.69.

FIZZ stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 356,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,154. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 28,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

