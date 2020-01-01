Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neos Therapeutics’ earnings. Neos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neos Therapeutics.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%.

NEOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 117,678 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 259,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Neos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

