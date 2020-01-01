Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 53.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Science Applications International by 65.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International has a one year low of $60.88 and a one year high of $92.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

