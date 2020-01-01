Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $783.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $783.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $801.86 million and the lowest is $774.80 million. Splunk reported sales of $622.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $201,154.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,217 shares in the company, valued at $31,882,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock worth $8,372,253. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,125 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,584,000 after purchasing an additional 796,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.89. Splunk has a 52 week low of $99.49 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

