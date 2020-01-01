Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Starbucks also reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.51.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,242. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,955 shares of company stock worth $2,698,268 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

