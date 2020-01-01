Zacks: Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

