Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.93. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

AMAT opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Barings LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 40,531 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.