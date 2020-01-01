Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to post $6.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.56 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $6.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $24.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $687,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $70,939,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $68,379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $64,560,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

