Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Post $1.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

BBSI traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $90.46. 45,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,480. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,162.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $867,369. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 167.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 33.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

