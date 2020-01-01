Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post $1.86 EPS

Brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.54. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $71.99 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 355.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

