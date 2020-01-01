Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $237.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.53 million to $242.88 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $226.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $930.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.29 million to $941.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $966.19 million, with estimates ranging from $937.45 million to $989.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 193.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $201,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.